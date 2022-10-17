IVCC Ottawa Center to host Show and Enroll

Illinois Valley Community College will host Show and Enroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at its Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, register for spring 2023 classes, speak with a counselor and meet with a financial aid representative.

“Show and Enroll allows students to meet with counselor Valery Calvetti, register and pay – or speak with financial aid – all in one visit,” said Jeannette Phalen, Ottawa Center administrator.

Spring registration opens Nov. 1 for classes beginning Monday, Jan.9. For information, contact Phalen at 815-224-0800 or Jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu.