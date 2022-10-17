October 17, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC Ottawa Center to host Show and Enroll

Students can apply, register for spring 2023 classes

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Valley Community College will host Show and Enroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at its Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, register for spring 2023 classes, speak with a counselor and meet with a financial aid representative.

“Show and Enroll allows students to meet with counselor Valery Calvetti, register and pay – or speak with financial aid – all in one visit,” said Jeannette Phalen, Ottawa Center administrator.

Spring registration opens Nov. 1 for classes beginning Monday, Jan.9. For information, contact Phalen at 815-224-0800 or Jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu.