Compeer Financial gives grants to 4 local fire protection district collaborations

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 177 grants as part of its Emergency Response Equipment Program, including 15 new collaboration grants for equipment shared by multiple departments.

Four of them are within the Illinois Valley region.

The Manlius Fire Protection District and Sheffield Fire Protection District will receive funds for a battery-operated extrication spreader; the Sheridan Community Fire Protection District and Serena Community Fire Protection District will receive a grant for a mechanical chest compression system; the Sublette Fire Protection District and West Brooklyn Fire Protection District will receive money for a mechanical chest compression system; and Toluca-Rutland Fire Protection District, Wenona Fire Protection District, Lostant Fire Protection District and Minonk Fire Protection District will receive cash for a respirator fit testing machine.

Emergency Response Equipment Grants help to offset the cost of equipment that community emergency response departments need to carry out their work. Additionally, the new Emergency Response Equipment Collaboration Grant highlighted the critical need for teamwork between volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments when responding to emergencies.

“We know rural departments often share resources and important pieces of life-saving equipment,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist with Compeer Financial. “The spirit of collaboration is strong for emergency departments across Compeer’s territory and we hope these grants can help impact even more lives. First responders give so much when people are in need, and these tools and resources will help in critical situations.”

The 2022 Emergency Response Equipment Collaboration Grants are for up to $10,000; and will directly impact 41 collaborating departments, 872 department members, 3,239 square miles of coverage and 121,007 residents.