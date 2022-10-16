Ottawa hydrant flushing to wrap up Oct. 24

The city of Ottawa will conclude its seasonal hydrant flushing Monday, Oct. 24.

The following locations are scheduled for maintenance:

Monday, Oct. 17: West of Route 23, including Kain Subdivision and Emerald Drive.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Hydrants east of Columbus Street from Joliet Street north to Goose Creek, including Alinda Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 19: North of Interstate 80, all hydrants west of Route 23

Thursday, Oct. 20: North of Interstate 80, all hydrants east of Route 23

Friday, Oct. 21: Hydrants on West Joliet Street from Walnut Street east to Columbus Street and north, including Wilcox Subdivision

Monday, Oct. 24: Hydrants on West Joliet Street from Poplar Street east to Boyce Lane and north to Evans Street; Autumnwood Subdivision.