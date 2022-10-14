Benefit set Sunday for Ottawa man

A benefit is planned for Ottawa resident Mark Mason to offset medical costs for his family.

The benefit is scheduled noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa. Entertainment food and beer will be included in the $20 admission. Andru Jamison and Brad Redlich will perform.

Mason was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in September.

Mason went to work July 19, but he was not acting like himself, and he was taken to the hospital. He’s had several tests, medical procedures and hospital visits since.