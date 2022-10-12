OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute named one of top health systems in 2022

OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute has been named one of the top health systems in the U.S. for providing care to heart patients in 2022.

OSF received this recognition from the American College of Cardiology in the “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report, and is one of 89 health systems nationwide to be included.

OSF has hospitals and emergency facilities in Ottawa, Streator, Mendota and Princeton.

The U.S. News & World Report issue recognizes OSF’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart patients. OSF has consistently reached aggressive goals outlined by the ACC, including patient care and quality improvement metrics and benchmarks.

“OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute has a long standing commitment to excellent care for heart patients. We are honored to be recognized nationally for the care our specialists and care teams give our patients every day,” said Christopher Sparrow, M.D., an OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute heart failure specialist.

ACC Accreditation Services provides hospitals with practical resources and support to minimize gaps in the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Facilities achieving an ACC accreditation are committed to establishing a method for sustainable quality improvement.

“As an ACC quality programs participant, the OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with cardiovascular disease,” said ACC president Edward Fry, M.D., FACC. “OSF has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations and standardized National Clinical Data Registry benchmarking. The ACC is proud to include OSF as one of the Best Hospitals of 2022.”