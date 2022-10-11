Streator restaurant plans menu revamp, hires C230 head chef

After several years in Ottawa, Corner 230 closed in September. Part of its menu will live on, however, at JACKpots in Streator.

“There was no way that we could let that amazing food created by Jessica Sellett and Armando (Ontiveros) leave this area,” wrote JACKpots owners, Chad and Jessica Lucas, on the business’ Facebook page.

Ontiveros, former head chef at C230, is now head chef at JACKpots Pub and will lead a menu reconstruction. In addition to working 12 years at C230, Ontiveros also worked six years at Amici’s in Peru and three years at Mia Francesca’s.

“To say we are excited about Armando is an understatement, but there’s more,” the Lucas’ wrote. “Armando’s protégé and son, Victor, will also be joining the crew. He has worked side by side with Armando since he was 16 years old.”

Many of customers’ favorite JACKpots and C230 favorites will remain, the post said, but Ontiveros’ specialties will “take over the menu in a big way.”

The Lucas’ thanked Corner 230 owner Sellett for her help in the transition. The restaurant at 110 E. Hickory St., closed temporarily Oct. 8 with plans to reconstruct the kitchen, menu and specialty drinks. It will reopen Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.