Grants go to 6 local fire departments

Illinois American Water is awarding grants of roughly $1,066 to six local fire departments.

More than $96,000 will be shared by more than 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program.

Streator, Reading, Long Point, Leonore, Grand Ridge and Allen Township (Ransom) fire departments are recipients of the 2022 grant program.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water president. “We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way. The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

The firefighter grants are announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-Oct. 15, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” It educates about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

Since Illinois American Water’s program was created in 2010, more than 860 grants totaling more than $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.