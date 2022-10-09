The Times Area Roundup: Drake Kaufman finishes 30th at 2A State; Newark spikers claim Little Ten Tournament title

At the IHSA Class 2A Boys Golf State Finals held at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ottawa’s Drake Kaufman finished his season tied for 30th, following up his 7-over-par 78 on Friday with a 7-over-par 78 Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 156.
Over the two days, the Pirates ace recorded 22 pars and one birdie — that birdie coming on the 423-yard, par-4 No. 18 Saturday.
Kaufman — The Times 2021 Boys Golfer of the Year — was the last Times-area golfer still alive in the state tournament.
Girls tennis
L-P 2nd, Ottawa 3rd at I-8 Meet: In the Interstate 8 Conference Meet hosted by La Salle-Peru, the host Cavaliers (21 team points) finished second behind champion Sycamore (25) and ahead of third-place Ottawa (20) in the six-school field.
At No. 1 singles, L-P’s Carlie Miller won both her matches on the day to claim the conference title, finished by a 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 triumph over her counterpart from Sycamore. Ottawa entrant Emma Cushing won her first match before defaulting in her final two matches to finish fourth.
At No. 2 singles, Ottawa’s Layne Krug posted a 2-1 mark to claim third place, winning the third-place match 6-1, 6-0 over her counterpart from Rochelle. L-P’s Rylee Waite went 0-2 to finish sixth.
At No. 1 doubles, the Ottawa teaming of Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O’Fallon went 2-0, besting Sycamore’s top team 6-2, 7-5 in the title match to claim first place. La Salle-Peru’s Emmie Hachenberger and Ava Lannen went 1-2 to finish fourth.
At No. 2 doubles, the La Salle-Peru tandem of Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese claimed first place with a 3-0 day capped by a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Morris in the championship match. Ottawa’s Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker went 0-2 and placed fourth.
At No. 3 doubles, L-P’s Kylee Halm and Elena Leone finished as runners-up after going 2-1, ultimately losing the championship match 6-2, 6-2 to Sycamore. The Ottawa duo of Makenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland went 1-1 and placed third, winning that match 6-0, 6-1 over Rochelle.
Football
Stockton 59, Fieldcrest 12: At Stockton, the visiting Knights suffered a nonconference road loss to slip to 1-6 on the season.
Fieldcrest — which is back in action next Friday night at Deer Creek-Mackinaw — trailed 20-6 after one quarter and 46-6 by halftime.
Cross country
Krischel’s 4th best for Knights: At the Heyworth Hornet Invitational at Centennial Park, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed fourth in the boys event with a time of 16:37.
Landin Wright (22nd, 18:38) in the boys race and both Clare Phillips (12th, 21:06) and Hannah Schumacher (20th, 22:30) in the girls event scored top-25 finishes for the Knights, who did not field full teams.
Girls volleyball
Newark def. Serena 25-27, 25-15, 25-15: At LaMoille in the championship match of the 2022 Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Newark Norsemen claimed the title for the sixth consecutive season via a come-from-behind, three-set victory over the Huskers.
Taylor Kruser (15 digs), Dani Peshia (17 assists, three aces), Kiara Wesseh (10 kills) and Lauren Ulrich (a double-double of 17 kills and 16 assists) led the Norsemen — now 22-4 on the season — to the title.
Earlier in the night, Indian Creek defeated Earlville 25-19, 25-17 for third place; while the consolation title went to IMSA via a 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 win over Hinckley-Big Rock.