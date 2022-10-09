October 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

IVCC Dental Health Center will host open house Oct. 26

College’s new $1.2 million dental assisting, hygiene lab opened for the fall semester Aug. 15

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Community College's new Dental Health Center has eight “operatories” in the clinic and a 16-station lab.

Illinois Valley Community College's new Dental Health Center has eight “operatories” in the clinic and a 16-station lab. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The community is invited to tour Illinois Valley Community College’s new Dental Health Center at an open house 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The facility is located in the upper floor of the gymnasium building.

Dentists will arrive at 6 p.m. to participate in the open house and will stay for an advisory board meeting at 6:30. Dental professionals are welcome to stay for the meeting, said Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Heather Seghi.

The college’s new $1.2 million dental assisting and hygiene lab opened for the fall semester Aug. 15. For information, contact Seghi at 815-224-0359.