IVCC Dental Health Center will host open house Oct. 26

The community is invited to tour Illinois Valley Community College’s new Dental Health Center at an open house 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The facility is located in the upper floor of the gymnasium building.

Dentists will arrive at 6 p.m. to participate in the open house and will stay for an advisory board meeting at 6:30. Dental professionals are welcome to stay for the meeting, said Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Heather Seghi.

The college’s new $1.2 million dental assisting and hygiene lab opened for the fall semester Aug. 15. For information, contact Seghi at 815-224-0359.