A bridge on North 45th Road in Northville Township, located between County Highway 2 (East 2351st Road) and County Highway 3 (East 2750th Road), south of Somonauk, will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.

The La Salle County Highway Department said the work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 13.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.