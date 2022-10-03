Bluegrass, country, gospel jams to begin Oct. 8 in Triumph

The 2022-2023 open microphone bluegrass, country and gospel music jam session begins 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Ophir Community Building, 3907 E. 752nd Road, in downtown Triumph.

The jams will be in Triumph on the second Saturday of each month October through May. This is the 21st season the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association and the Ophir Community Building board of managers will work together to put on the events.

The Ophir Community Building has been completely redecorated over the past two years. Some donations have allowed the OCB Board to install new stage curtains and do extensive painting on both floors.

There is no alcohol or smoking allowed. Masks and social distancing are requested but not required. Admission is free and refreshments are served. Donations are accepted for the refreshments and all proceeds are used to maintenance and repair of the Ophir Community Building.

The all-acoustic music begins at 6 and continues to 10 p.m. Performances change every 15 minutes to allow for many different styles of entertainment.

To reserve a spot, call Tom Gerber at 815-414-8081 or show up early to sign up for one. For general information call Jay Allen of the OCB at 815-488-9154.