The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa’s Hannah Duggan, Caroline Cooney advance to golf sectionals

Ottawa girls golfers Hannah Duggan and Caroline Cooney both advanced as individuals to sectional play after Thursday’s Class 2A Joliet Central Regional at Inwood Golf Course.
The Pirates carded a 371 as a team to place sixth, with Duggan placing eighth overall after shooting an 82, while Cooney finished 12th with an 87. The duo now advances to the O’Fallon Sectional on Monday at Oaks G.C. in Caseyville.
Also for Ottawa, Marlie Orlandi had a 97, Payton Nodland a 105, and Hannah Waddell and Sam Rivera had 107s.
Fieldcrest finishes 11th at Class 1A Metamora Regional
The Fieldcrest girls golf team shot a 426, finished 11th of the 14 teams, and had no one advance as an individual at the Class 1A Metamora Regional at Metamora Fields Golf Club. The Knights were led with a 93 by Audrey Haugens, followed by a 110 by Jessica Schultz, 114s from Gwyneth Frei and Julia Ehrnthaller, and a 117 from Emmie Wells.
Volleyball
Peotone def. Streator, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldog Spikers dropped a tough three-set, Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Blue Devils.
Streator (9-14-1, 4-5) was led by four kills each from Ellie Isermann (five assists, six digs) and Sophia Pence (five digs), with Emma Rambo (seven assists, three digs) collecting three winning swings. Rilee Talty led the hosts with 22 digs and a pair of aces.
Marquette Academy def. Serena, 25-21, 25-15: At Serena, the Crusaders earned a straight-set victory over the Huskers.
Woodland def. Henry-Senachwine, 25-6, 25-18: At rural Streator, the Warriors rolled to the TCC victory over the Mallards at the Warrior Dome.
Woodland (17-3, 4-1) received solid outings from Malayna Pitte (six kills), Cloee Johnston (five kills, nine points, five digs, an ace), Shae Simons (10 points, 12 assists), Kaleigh Benner (eight points, an ace), Clara Downey (four points, an ace), Emma Highland (six digs) and Kaiden Connor (five digs).
Seneca def. Putnam County, 25-21, 25-23: At Granville, the Fighting Irish – behind “big games” from Neely Hougas and Alyssa Zellers, according to coach Noah Champene – topped the Panthers in the Tri-County Conference match to improve to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Newark def. Rosary, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21: At Aurora, the Norsemen bounced back after dropping the opening set to top the Royals.
Newark (19-4) was led by Lauren Ulrich (eight kills, 13 assists, 13 digs, three aces), Kiara Wesseh (10 kills, 25 digs), Dani Peshia (12 assists, 14 digs), Taylor Kruser (15 digs) and Aubrey Benesh (11 digs).
“There was a lot of great defense played by both teams,” said Newark coach P.J. McKinney.
Tremont def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-17, 25-19: At Flanagan, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Turks.
Flanagan-Cornell (12-14, 3-5) was led by Kortney Harms (eight kills, four assists), Grace Zimmerman (two kills, eight digs, two blocks), Raegan Montello (eight assists) and Kalynne Kindermann (five digs).
Fieldcrest def. Dee-Mack, 25-14, 25-15: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 19-1 overall and 7-1 in the HOIC with the triumph over the Chiefs.
Fieldcrest was paced by Allie Wiesenhofer (seven kills, six digs) and Kate White (nine assists, an ace).
Sophomore volleyball
Streator def. Peotone, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15: At Pops Dale Gym, Streator (9-13, 6-3) defeated the Blue Devils behind solid performances from Sonia Proksa (11 kills, 12 digs), Shaelyn Groesbeck (nine kills, seven digs), Aubrey Jacobs (21 assists, six kills, eight digs, a block) and Kenna Ondrey (12 digs, an ace).
Marquette def. Serena, 25-16, 25-21: At Serena, Marquette earned the road win over the Huskers.
Freshman volleyball
Peotone def. Streator, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15: At Pops Dale Gym, Streator (2-11-1, 2-7) was paced by Sophie Broedlow (four kills, five aces), Maiya Lansford (three kills) and Ava Gwaltney (three kills).