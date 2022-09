Streator High School students from all different clubs and activities participated in a parade downtown Wednesday during homecoming week.

The parade was followed Wednesday by a bonfire, the powder puff game and a pep rally. The homecoming football game is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday at Doug Dieken Field against Peotone. The dance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the commons within the school.

The Streator High School bulldog mascot pretends to roast a Blue Devil on the Class of 2023 float Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, during the school’s homecoming parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)