Gubernatorial gourds: La Salle artist paints JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey on pumpkins

La Salle pop artist John Kettman is back at it again with his political pumpkins, following up his “Trumpkin” and Joe Biden pumpkin from the last election with Illinois gubernatorial candidates JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey.
Kettman, a Streator native, said he decided to create pumpkins for the gubernatorial race because residents are divided politically right now; the pumpkins are something people on both sides of the political spectrum can look at and get a smile.
“The hair care on the pumpkins is a real nightmare because there’s gluing involved,” Kettman said, holding out his hand to show a burn mark on his thumb. “I burned myself with hot glue and ripped the skin right off. I use gorilla glue now.”
Kettman has created numerous pieces of art in his career and enjoys thinking outside-the-box with his creations.
From Vladimir Putin on a Ritz Cracker, to Eminem on an M&M to carving Martin Luther King Jr. into the tip of a pencil, Kettman’s projects are one of a kind, and have received all kinds of recognition and national attention.
Kettman recently painted the late Betty White.
Kettman’s “Trumpkin” went viral in 2016 after he painted both President Donald Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton on pumpkins and led to him and a friend’s son getting to meet President Trump at a campaign rally.
In 2020, he created pumpkins again for Trump and President Joe Biden.
While the original Trumpkin was completed on a real pumpkin that lasted about four weeks before going rotten, Kettman made his Pritzker and Bailey pumpkins using fake pumpkins. The hair on the pumpkins are made out of hair from other items. For Pritzker’s hair, he used a wolf mask. For Bailey’s hair, he used a Teddie bear purchased from Goodwill.