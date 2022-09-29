September 29, 2022
Gubernatorial gourds: La Salle artist paints JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey on pumpkins

Artist previously created ‘Trumpkin,’ other political pumpkins, to bring smile during polarized political season

By Michael Urbanec

John Kettman, of La Salle, poses with his gubernatorial pumpkins, one depicting Gov. JB Pritzker and the other Republican candidate Darren Bailey, while showing them off at Allen Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

La Salle pop artist John Kettman is back at it again with his political pumpkins, following up his “Trumpkin” and Joe Biden pumpkin from the last election with Illinois gubernatorial candidates JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey.

Image 1 of 6

John Kettman, of La Salle, poses with his pumpkins he created of Gov. JB Pritzker and GOP candidate Darren Bailey on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Allen Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Kettman, a Streator native, said he decided to create pumpkins for the gubernatorial race because residents are divided politically right now; the pumpkins are something people on both sides of the political spectrum can look at and get a smile.

“The hair care on the pumpkins is a real nightmare because there’s gluing involved,” Kettman said, holding out his hand to show a burn mark on his thumb. “I burned myself with hot glue and ripped the skin right off. I use gorilla glue now.”

Kettman has created numerous pieces of art in his career and enjoys thinking outside-the-box with his creations.

From Vladimir Putin on a Ritz Cracker, to Eminem on an M&M to carving Martin Luther King Jr. into the tip of a pencil, Kettman’s projects are one of a kind, and have received all kinds of recognition and national attention.

Kettman recently painted the late Betty White.

Pop artist John Kettman, of La Salle and formerly of Streator, shows off his presidential pumpkins from his deck: (from left) Hillary Rodham "Pumpkin," the "Trumpkin," and Bernie Sanders pumpkin.

Kettman’s “Trumpkin” went viral in 2016 after he painted both President Donald Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton on pumpkins and led to him and a friend’s son getting to meet President Trump at a campaign rally.

In 2020, he created pumpkins again for Trump and President Joe Biden.

Best Feature Photos Of 2020 Artist John Kettman poses with political pumpkins created for Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the 2020 election. (Scott Anderson)

While the original Trumpkin was completed on a real pumpkin that lasted about four weeks before going rotten, Kettman made his Pritzker and Bailey pumpkins using fake pumpkins. The hair on the pumpkins are made out of hair from other items. For Pritzker’s hair, he used a wolf mask. For Bailey’s hair, he used a Teddie bear purchased from Goodwill.