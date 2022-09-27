Tri-DENT makes busts for ecstasy, heroin in Ottawa

Drug agents arrested two in separate Tuesday busts for ecstasy and heroin.

Dylan Alagna, 26, of rural Ottawa, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance a Class X Felony carrying six to 30 years in prison..

The arrest comes as the result of a narcotics investigation conducted by agents of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, which alleges Alagna delivered purported methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, to undercover agents in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Route 71 in Ottawa.

Alagna was taken into custody after the delivery occurred and was ordered held on $1 million bond.

Also Tuesday, 36-year-old David Carroll, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police in the 1600 block of Guion Street on a La Salle County warrant charging him with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years.

The arrest comes as the result of a TRI-DENT narcotics investigation in which Carroll allegedly delivered heroin to agents. Carroll is being held at the La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond.