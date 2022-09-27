Eyes on Enterprise: New Mexican restaurant coming to Streator

Cinco de Mayo is opening on the corner of Park and Kent streets in Streator, across from the northwest corner of City Park, in the former location of Chix.

The restaurant put up its signage recently, but its owner has not announced an opening date. The business also started a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cincodemayomex

