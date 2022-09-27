La Salle County Health Department offers walk-in flu vaccinations

The La Salle County Health Department is offering upcoming walk-in flu vaccinations.

Flu vaccines will be available:

1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28



1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16



The Health Department is located at 717 Etna Rd., Ottawa. Flu vaccinations will be given in the vaccination trailer, which is located next to the COVID Testing Trailer and is in the health department’s parking lot.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine and Influenza HD (High Dose) Vaccine for people 65 and older are available. In addition, VFC (Vaccine for Children) or CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) flu vaccine are available. This would be for children 6 months through 18 years of age who have Medicaid.

All La Salle County Health Department influenza vaccines are preservative free. The fee for the seasonal flu shot will be $25. The fee for influenza high dose will be $62.

The health department offers insurance billing or cash only payment. Debit or credit cards will not be accepted. Bring an insurance card and a photo ID. No doctor’s order is required. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Wear a mask.

To lessen chances of developing the flu, adults and children need to practice good hygiene measures. Teach the importance of covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and educate children about hand to mucous membrane transmission. One of the best ways to protect yourself and your children is through frequent and thorough hand washing. People who are exhibiting “flu-like” symptoms should stay home from work, out of childcare and school to minimize transmission.

Remember the 3 C’s: clean, cover, and contain:

• Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.

• Cover your cough and sneeze.

• Contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

For additional information contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or go to www.lasallecounty.org