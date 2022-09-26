Ottawa man picked up on probation violation

An Ottawa man was being held on $100,000 bond for a probation violation Monday.

Benny Landeroz, 54, was picked up on a warrant Monday by Ottawa police. He needs to post $10,000 cash to be released from custody.

Ottawa police said the arrest follows a Sept. 19 incident in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. There, “an individual was barricaded in their home and threatening to harm responding law enforcement.”

Ottawa police said officers “made attempts to negotiate” with the then-unnamed individual, but these were unsuccessful and the subject “was taken into protective custody without incident a short time later.”

Police said then it was an isolated incident with no perceived threat to the public.