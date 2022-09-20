Ottawa police take resident into protective custody

Ottawa police said they took a resident into protective custody Monday after an individual barricaded themselves in their home in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street and threatened to harm responding law enforcement.

Police said they arrived at about 3:50 p.m. and made attempts to negotiate with the individual. The attempts were unsuccessful and the subject was taken into protective custody without incident a short time later, said Det. Cpl. Kevin Reynolds.

The incident is considered isolated with no perceived threat to the public, Reynolds said.