Chestnut Street rail crossing in Ottawa to close for repairs Sept. 26

Repairs will begin Monday, Sept. 26, on the railroad crossing in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Ottawa.

The crossing for all northbound and southbound vehicles and the Illinois and Michigan Canal pedestrian path will be closed. Track repairs and replacement are expected to be completed and the street and canal path crossings reopened to all traffic by the end of the week.

Road closed signs will be at West Superior and West Marquette streets but no detour routes will be posted. Drivers should find alternative routes.