Streator library continues fall events with Johnny Appleseed scavanger hunt

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will continue its fall events, highlighted by a scavenger hunt to find different colored apples the week of Sept. 26 for Johnny Appleseed Day.

All events are free to attend, and no library card is needed. Some events may require registration. Event details can be found at the library website at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 815-672-2729.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For adults

Noon, Monday, Sept. 26: Tech Talk.

4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26: Family game night, featuring Streatoropoly and other games.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28: Make an easy fall wreath. Make your own personalized fall wreath.

Children events

5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26: After-school arts and crafts.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lego Club: Buckets of Legos!

4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28: Teen Anime Club, ages 15 to 18.

10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Storytime.

10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Preschool playgroup.

2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Kubo and the two.

5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Laser tag.