Streator woman held for drug deal, unlawful use of a building

A Streator woman faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of dealing cocaine from her home, which prosecutors alleged was used as a drug den.
Debra L. Stevenson, 69, was picked up Wednesday on a warrant charging her with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and permitting the unlawful use of a building. Court records allege she delivered, in June, less than a gram of cocaine at 611 N. Sterling St., the residence cited in the building charge.
Bond was previously set at $250,000. She will next appear for arraignment on Oct. 13.