Ottawa High School conducted its homecoming parade Wednesday downtown, prior to the boys volleyball and tug of war events.

Ottawa hosts Kaneland at 7 p.m. Friday night at King Field for its homecoming football game and will have its homecoming dance 6 to 9 p.m. at Kingman Gym.

The Ottawa High School varsity football team tosses candy to the crowd Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, along LaSalle Street in Ottawa during the school’s homecoming parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)