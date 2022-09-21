Certified letters will be issued to property taxpayers in La Salle County who don’t pay by Sept. 30

If La Salle County property owners don’t pay their property taxes at the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office by Friday, Sept. 30, they will receive a certified letter.

A $10 certified letter fee is added to any payments received in the treasurer’s office after Friday, Sept. 30.

The interest changes after the seventh of each month. Because of the timing of the letters, they will reflect interest as of Oct. 8. For amount due call the treasurer’s office at 815-434-8219, option 4, or refer to the tax bill. The $10 certified letter fee must be included in payment after Sept. 30.

Sept. 30 will be the last day the treasurer’s office will accept personal checks and the last day to pay by echeck online.

After Sept. 30 the office will only accept certified funds; cashier’s check, money order, credit card or cash. Residents can pay by credit card online until Sunday, Nov. 13. They will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office until Monday Nov. 14, no later than 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14, will be the last day to pay before names are published in the newspaper.

The week of Oct. 17 all unpaid taxes will be published in local newspapers.

The drop box will be closed 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Nov. 14 is the last day to pay taxes before they are sold at the tax sale. All payments must be in the treasurer’s office by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. No payments, even postmarked payments will be accepted after Nov. 14. All unpaid taxes will be sold Tuesday, Nov. 15.