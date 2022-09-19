September 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Authorities in Ottawa investigating death of man found dead in parked vehicle

Police say there is no perceived threat to the public

By Shaw Local News Network

Ottawa police and fire station (Tom Sistak)

A man was found dead in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot on the 100 block of West Stevenson Road in Ottawa after the fire department was called for a well-being check.

The name of the man is not being released yet, pending notification of his family by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich said the incident appears to be isolated, with no perceived threat to the public.

The death is under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Detective Division and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. A forensic autopsy is pending.