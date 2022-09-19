Authorities in Ottawa investigating death of man found dead in parked vehicle

A man was found dead in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot on the 100 block of West Stevenson Road in Ottawa after the fire department was called for a well-being check.

The name of the man is not being released yet, pending notification of his family by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich said the incident appears to be isolated, with no perceived threat to the public.

The death is under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department Detective Division and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. A forensic autopsy is pending.