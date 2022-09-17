True crime presentation coming Sept. 22 to Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Sept. 19 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. New members are welcome to attend this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. This month’s selection is “On What Grounds” by Cleo Doyle.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: Fakemon Creations, third through fifth grades. Have you ever wanted to create your own Pokemon with never-before-seen abilities? Participants will brainstorm what their new “Fakemon” will be able to do, and then make a replica for participants to take home.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Harry Potter Movie, ages 13 and older. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” will be shown as a tie-in to the Harry Potter Book Club.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 to 36 months. A fun musical story time.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Tween Scene, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library and bring friends for Xbox, Wii, board games, card games and other activities.

5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: Master Musicians, kindergarten through second grade. Create your own instruments and discover how sound works.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: Central Illinois True Crime, adults. Associate Professor Amanda Vicary, incorporates true crime into her research and psychology courses at Illinois Wesleyan University, and is a highly sought-after expert in the true crime community. At this event, Vicary will explain why people are drawn to true crime media and will discuss two Bloomington murder cases, in which the men convicted are being represented by innocence projects.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.