OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa presents Dawn Walker with a DAISY Award

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa recently presented its DAISY award to registered nurse Dawn Walker.

Walker is a registered nurse in diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology at OSF St. Elizabeth. She has been an employee for more than 24 years and resides in Ottawa.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate care that RNs perform every day, and the DAISY award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF St. Elizabeth.

Walker’s nominations included, “I’d like to thank Dawn for spending extra time to take the absolute best care of a biopsy patient’s emotional needs last week. Our patient wasn’t concerned about her procedure, but she came in quite upset as she was mourning the loss of her husband. Dawn had the most heartwarming and supportive things to say to the patient, and it was exactly what she needed to hear. I’m certain the comfort she received from Dawn will carry her through difficult days ahead.”

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient.