Ottawa YMCA free swim program will teach water safety to more than 325 students

This school year more than 325 students will participate in free safety swim lessons at the Ottawa YMCA as part of their school curriculum.

Participating schools include Ottawa, Rutland, Wallace, Harding and Marseilles.

Rutland School student Brody Harmann practices swimming with aquatic instructor Cheri McConnaughay Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the YMCA in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Over the course of the lessons, each student will have three, one-hour lessons on basic swimming and self-rescue skills; floating, kicking, treading water, etc. The last hour emphasizes basic boating safety, the importance of lifejackets and basic reaching assists.

This program is vital for area children because it teaches the importance of water safety and each child is taught valuable water safety skills. There is no charge to the schools for this program from the YMCA as it is paid for through the YMCA Partners In Youth Fund, a charitable donation fund enabled by contributions from the community.

Rutland School student Brayden Gaworski dives into the water during a basic swimming class Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the YMCA in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

“Being able to see children who have never gone in a pool before gaining the confidence to put their face in the water and start swimming brings a real satisfaction to the work we do,” said Christy Ovanic, YMCA aquatics coordinator and swim team coach. “I am truly grateful that we can support children in building swim skills and confidence.”

Rutland School students practice swimming with aquatic instructor Cheri McConnaughay Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the YMCA in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

According to the USA Swimming Foundation “one month of formal swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning in children by 88%.” Many children and families don’t have access to these life-saving programs.

Swimming is a platform for students to build confidence, achieve goals and build trust with caring adult mentors, the YMCA believes.

“Swimming is a crucial life skill. It’s considered the 100-year gift,” said Ottawa YMCA Executive Director Joe Capece. “People who learn to swim also have children and grandchildren who learn to swim. At the Y we feel it is our duty to provide this gift to the community.”

For information about supporting the Y’s Partner In Youth Fund, call Capece at 815-433-2395.