Students from Marquette Academy celebrated homecoming week with a parade Wednesday through downtown Ottawa.

The football team will host Wethersfield/Annawan at 7 p.m. Friday at Gould Stadium and students will have a homecoming dance Saturday night at Bader Gym.

Marquette Academy’s varsity football team acknowledges those along the parade route Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, during the school’s homecoming parade in downtown Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)