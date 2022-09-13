Deer hunting rules approved in Catlin Park in La Salle County

Hunters can start hunting deer Saturday, Oct. 1, at Catlin Park, a La Salle County-run park just off Route 71 between Utica and Ottawa at 2560 E. 1251st Rd.

Ten pre-registered hunters will be allowed in the park at the same time on a first-come, first-serve basis. Park hours are 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 p.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The season ends Jan. 15.

Hunters can apply at the Catlin Park office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the second and third Saturday in September. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and state-issued archery/cross-bow permit, a current habitat stamp and a hunter safety card number. Hunters must be 18-years-old or older.

Only antlerless deer may be harvested, and two-art permits must be displayed on vehicle dashboards.

Board Member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant) said it’s important people continue to hunt on the 333-acre park, especially with high deer populations and the possibility of chronic wasting disease spreading through the deer population. Hunting can control the spread.