The Times Athlete of the Week: Kortney Harms does a bit of everything for Flanagan-Cornell

Winning 55.9% of the 331 votes, Flanagan-Cornell girls volleyball senior Kortney Harms senior is The Times Athlete of the Week, winning on a ballot that also included runner-up Jonathan Cooper (Ottawa boys golf), Kody Danko (Streator cross country) and Lauren Ulrich (Newark girls volleyball).
Moving from the role of pure setter to a setter/hitter hybrid, Harms continues to impress this season including an all-tournament showing in the Manteno Early Bird.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Most people call me Kort, but a couple of my teammates call me Kurtis from a joke freshman year.
You’ve taken on a new role for this year’s Falcons team, adding more hitting duties to your usual setting. What have been the best and worst parts of the transition?
I love hitting and mixing up shots. I have the privilege of being an outlet for the team, so that has been a huge pro. A con of this transition definitely is not getting as many setting reps as I usually did, because I have to share my time [doing] both at practice.
What is you match-day routine?
For home games, we have team dinners, so I go to whoever is hosting and take some time to calm down and bond with the girls before heading to the gym and popping in earbuds to listen to my pregame playlist. After we shag for the JV, I braid and/or bubble my hair so it’s out of the way for the game. When my hair is done, I feel like it is an important step to get ready to play. Right before our game, we do a chant called “ride the pony” to get us hyped up and moving before we step on the court.
Your mom was an accomplished volleyball player and then the longtime coach at Flanagan. How big a part of your life has volleyball been?
My mom coaching as I was growing up shaped a huge part of the athlete I am today. I grew up in the gym, hanging around practice after school, so I would do skills with them and always looked up to the players in the gym. It was a huge privilege to have the ability to spend that much time doing something I loved growing up. Even if I always said, “I didn’t wanna play volleyball because my mom did,” inside I knew I loved it.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
I love all of the ag classes I’ve taken, but my favorite class is advanced horticulture. Ms. Collins makes it such a fun course, and I love spending my time planting, gardening and being in the greenhouse.
What are your top three favorite books?
I love “Reminders of Him” and “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover and “Love and Other Words” by Christina Lauren.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I am planning to major in pre-occupational therapy and then continue to get a Master’s in occupational therapy. I am working on the recruiting process, and I want to play at the collegiate level, but so far I am keeping my options open.