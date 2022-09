Ron Slack will deliver part two of his program “Hero or Traitor,” the Civil War experiences of Brig. Gen. Robert Anderson, during the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. The room is down the hall from the cafeteria in the Manual Arts Building on the first floor.

The public is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Masks are optional.