Ottawa Council approves Kiwanis Park fitness court installation, alley vacation behind Tangled Roots

Ottawa City Council approved an agreement with Engineered Solutions Installations to install the fitness court equipment at Kiwanis Park, which was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Purchase of the outdoor gym set was approved at the August City Council Meeting. Ottawa is paying an additional $93,350 to cover what’s not covered with the grant in an effort to provide the South Side with amenities similar to what the North Side already has.

The City Council also approved an alley vacation for behind the Tangled Roots Brewery at 812 La Salle St.

Tangled Roots already has equipment stored in the courtyard behind the building but Mayor Dan Aussem said this allows them to build a shelter for the equipment they have outside that’s been getting damaged by the cold weather during the winter.

The rest of the alley between Tangled Roots and The Times office will remain open.