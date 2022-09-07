The Times Area Roundup: Streator boys golf shoots to ICE triumph; Marquette spikers take care of Somonauk

At Cinder Ridge on Tuesday, the Streator boys golf team scored a 170-183, Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over host Coal City.
Jaydon Nambo was again the low man for the Bulldogs (8-1 overall, 3-1 ICE), shooting a 40. He was followed by Cole Park’s 41, Drew Donahue’s career-best 42 and Kylen Krasnican’s 47.
Seneca 195, Woodland 215: At Wolf Creek, the visiting Fighting Irish (5-6 overall, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) scored the league win led by Kaleb Powell’s medalist-winning round of 42.
Kaneland 161, Morris 169, Sandwich 177: At Edgebrook, the Indians dropped a pair of Interstate 8 Conference duals despite a 40 from Nick Sullivan. Noah Campbell and Doug Taxis each added 43s.
GIRLS GOLF
Roanoke-Benson 213, Seneca 240: At The Creek, the Fighting Irish (4-4) were led by a 52 from Julia Hogan, a 58 off the clubs of Addison Stiegler and a 63 from Shelby Welsh.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pontiac 7, Streator 2: At Pontiac, the visiting Bulldogs received victories at No. 3 doubles from Mina James and Maddie Wahl (8-2) and at No. 5 singles from Charlee Bourell (8-0) to move to 2-2 on the season.
Boys soccer
Earlville 6, Mooseheart 1: At Mooseheart, the visiting Red Raiders rolled to victory with Griffin Cook scoring three goals and adding two assists, Trenton Fruit scoring a pair of goals, Diego Vazquez adding one goal and two assists and Ryan Browder contributing an assist.
Plano 9, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the host Indians (1-7, 0-2 I-8) received a goal from Kayden Page.
Streator 5, Manteno 1: At Manteno, the visiting Bulldogs recorded the ICE win led by a four-goal effort from Brady Grabowski (assists by Parker Phillis, Adam Williamson and Cristian Cerda).
Noah Russow (Brian Huichapa) added the other Streator goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marquette def. Somonauk, 25-13, 25-17: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 9-3 on the season with the win over the Bobcats, spearheaded by Lindsey Kaufmann (six digs), Kaylee Killelea (12 assists), Avery Durdan (five kills), Mary Lechtenberg (six kills, three blocks) and Lilly Craig (seven kills, two blocks).
Leading Somonauk (3-4) were Amelia Grace (six digs, two aces), Josie Rader (three kills, three aces), Riley Snider (five assists) and Ali McBride (10 digs).
Newark def. Seneca, 25-23, 25-14: At Newark, the host Norsemen (10-0) were led by Lauren Ulrich (seven assists, five kills), Taylor Kruser (15 digs) and Grace Thrall (four kills, three blocks).
Earlville def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-21, 25-6: At Earlville, the Red Raiders were led by Hannah Pfaff (five kills), Emily Harness (six digs, two aces), Nevaeh Sansone (nine kills, five dogs, four aces) and Brooklyn Guelde (17 assists).
Ottawa def. Sandwich 25-21, 25-19: At Sandwich, the visiting Pirates (4-5-1, 1-0) secured the road I-8 triumph.
For Sandwich (3-6, 0-1), Alexis Secton with three kills and eight assists, Claire Allen with eight kills, Alana Stahl with three kills and seven digs, and Kaylin Herren with four kills and two blocks led the way.
Fieldcrest def. LeRoy, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21: At Minonk, the Knights notched the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich girls 1st, boys 2nd: At Silver Springs, Sandwich hosted a four-team meet with the girls taking the title with a team score of 30 led by 1-2-3 finishes from winner Sundara Weber (1st, 20:12), Joanna Rivera (2nd, 21:49) and Emily Urbanski (3rd, 22:38). Emma White (11th, 28:44) and Ashlyn Strenz (13th, 29:15) rounded out the team scoring.
Sandwich’s boys placed second, led by Max Cryer (2nd, 17:09), Wyatt Miller (5th, 17:58), Hudson Wills (6th, 17:59) and Dayton Beatty (7th, 18:05).
JV BOYS GOLF
Ottawa 176, La Salle-Peru 200: For the victorious Corsairs, Coly Bryson (43), Harry Carretto (44), Adam Swanson (45) and Trennon Kammerer (45) led the scores.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marquette def. Somonauk 25-6, 25-16: At Bader Gym, Kealey Rick (10 assists, three aces), Avery Durdan (six kills) and Makayla Backos (four digs, four aces) led Marquette.
Wilmington def. Streator, 25-11, 25-18: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Streator was led by Kenna Ondrey’s seven digs, three aces from Mya Zavada and four Aubrey Jacobs assists.
FRESHMAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marquette def. Somonauk, 25-5, 25-10: At Bader Gym, Ayla Cizinauskas (three kills, four aces), Ava Offerman (six assists), Delaney Puleo (four digs) and Hayley Ewers (four kills) led Marquette.
JV GIRLS TENNIS
Kaneland 3, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa, the host Corsairs received wins from No. 1 doubles Rylee Harsted and Delayne Coffey (10-8) and No. 2 doubles Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis and Selena Gomez (10-5).