Ottawa Commissioner Jame Less concerned over lack of notice, oversight on Court St. project

The Court Street sidewalk project that would remove 26 parking spots to create a 26-foot wide sidewalk as part of a city plaza was again discussed during Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council Meeting.

Commissioner James Less brought up similar points to the ones made by former Mayor Bob Eschbach during an August council meeting, expressing disappointment that business and property owners on that block were notified in July by a letter instead of holding a meeting to discuss concerns openly.

“For a number of businesses, it was the first they had heard of it,” Less said. “At the same time, it was the first I had heard of it on an update to the council about upcoming projects.”

The contract for this project was awarded in May with motion that Mayor Dan Aussem said Less, himself, seconded. It awarded the contract to remove and replace the concrete on Court Street as part of the city’s annual curb replacement plan. This bid was awarded to Renwick and Associates and covers all curb projects, not just the Court St. project.

The bid came in at $798,658 to cover all of the city’s curb replacement program.

“As a council member, this was in the process and we were going to be making changes with parking and paving in the downtown area,” Less said. “I think it would have been beneficial for all of us if we had some more direct conversations and more input on what was going to be completed down there as well as the businesses instead of finding out mid-August that there was kind of a plan in development.”

Aussem reiterated his point that the plan won’t actually cost the downtown 26 parking spots, with parking for the La Salle County Courthouse employees moving to the La Salle Street side of the court house that allows the entire courthouse-side of Court Street to become parking for people visiting downtown businesses.

Aussem also said in August that the city is working on an ordinance to eliminate employee use of street parking in the downtown.

“As you know, we have a commission form of government and everyone has their own department,” Aussem said, addressing Less directly. “You’re in charge of the fire and police departments, and I know you used to be in charge of streets. I don’t know if you came out and informed everyone on every street project we’re doing. We trust that you’re going to do the appropriate thing.”

Construction on the Court Street projects started Wednesday morning.