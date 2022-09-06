Ottawa police seeks information after shots were fired into parked car on Sept. 4

Ottawa police are seeking information on shots fired into a parked car late Sunday at West Superior and Canal streets. There were no reported injuries.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at 11:26 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a Tuesday press release. A short time later an additional call was received, and it was determined that a shooting had taken place in a specific area of the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

Police determined that an unknown person or persons had fired multiple gunshots at a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the area, then fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Evidence was collected from the scene.

At this time, the incident appears to be contained to the involved vehicle only.

The public is encouraged to provide any information to the Ottawa Police, Detective Division at 815-433-2131.