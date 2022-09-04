One victim identified in Saturday explosion in rural La Salle

One of the victims killed in a Saturday explosion at a rural La Salle residence has been identified as 59-year-old Robert E. Waters, a resident of the house at 3162 E. Third Road, about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 80.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices divulged Waters’ identity in a news release issued at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A second victim, a woman who also resided there, was flown to a Rockford area hospital and died from her injuries. Winnebago County authorities were expected to disclose her identity later.

Waters died from multiple injuries sustained in the blast, authorities said. No foul play was suspected.

“The cause of the blast is still under investigation,” authorities said in the press release. “This is an isolated incident, and it’s not believed to be any threat to the public.”

Details of the blast still are emerging. A post on the sheriff’s Facebook page said the explosion took place at 11:25 a.m., but authorities did not issue a press statement for another seven hours.

Authorities did not disclose the scope of the damage and a visual inspection could not be conducted by Shaw Media staff. The residence is largely shielded by trees and a pickup truck was parked across the driveway to prohibit the entry of vehicles.

When approached by Shaw Media, a man who identified himself as an owner said, courteously but firmly, that no public access would be provided.

Assisting in the investigation are agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Office of the State Fire Marshal.