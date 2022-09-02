September 02, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

318 named Streator chamber’s business of the month for August 2022

Restaurant is located on Main Street in downtown

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Megan Wright (member services coordinator for the chamber), Courtney Levy (executive director at the chamber), Brandon Loudenback (318), Joe Cameron (owner), Cindy Cameron (owner and chamber ambassador), Tammy Geiss (318), Liz Magana (318), Karen Karpati (board) and Gigi Lansford (chamber ambassador) pose as the 318 is honored as the Streator Chamber's business of the month for August 2022.

(Left to right) Megan Wright (member services coordinator for the chamber), Courtney Levy (executive director at the chamber), Brandon Loudenback (318), Joe Cameron (owner), Cindy Cameron (owner and chamber ambassador), Tammy Geiss (318), Liz Magana (318), Karen Karpati (board) and Gigi Lansford (chamber ambassador) pose as the 318 is honored as the Streator Chamber's business of the month for August 2022. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The 318 was named the Streator Chamber’s August 2022 business of the month.

Owners Joe and Cindy are not only Chamber members, but also part of our chamber’s ambassador group. In addition, they support the community by offering giveaway gift cards to local businesses.

The restaurant at 318 E. Main St. could be seen making deliveries to Heritage Park during Jammin’ at the Clock.

Call 815-673-3773 for more information on the business.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.