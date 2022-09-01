Toluca to kick off Labor Day celebration Friday

Toluca is the place to be on Labor Day weekend.

The four-day celebration features a carnival, the largest men’s and women’s bocce ball tournament in the state, live entertainment and a two-mile parade, among other activities.

The Chuck Rolinski Memorial Bocce Ball Tournament has been played annually in Toluca since World War II.

Little children ride in the motorcycle merry-go-round at the carnival Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Toluca's Labor Day celebration. (Michael Urbanec - murbanec@shawmedia.com)

Tolcua’s event draws contestants with ages ranging from 8 to 80. Teams are categorized – men, women, 13 and younger. Cash prizes are awarded. Participants will need to bring their own set of bocce balls. Registration is $10 per player for adults and $5 per player for children. Sign up begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in front of the beer tent.

The parade is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday. Floats, cars, bands, horses, etc., will be judged and winners will be announced at the reviewing stand after the parade. The parade will be streamed live on Facebook.

For more information on the bocce ball tournament, email Toni Wudtke at dt.wudtke@comcast.net

For more details on the parade, email Janice Lampe at songbird61375@yahoo.com

Friday, Sept. 2

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 to 10 p.m.: Food trucks in food tent

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: She’s a Maybe, at Memorial Circle

7 to 9 p.m.: Euchre Night in beer tent, sponsored by Toluca Rotary

Saturday, Sept. 3

9 to 11 a.m.: Capponi’s Volleyball at Capponi’s Restaurant, 302 N. Main St., pre-registration required, contact Jenni DeRubeis 815-712-6541

9:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Fishing derby at the Jumbo, 9:30 signup, 10 fishing.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kiddie games at the Toluca Pool Park

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Fieldcrest schools “stuff a bus,” donations for school supplies for the district, corner of Main and Santa Fe streets

2 to 5 p.m.: Bags tournament at Oliver’s, 108 S. Main St.

4 to 10 p.m.: Food trucks in food tent

4 to 5 p.m.: Kay Pitt’s Memorial Cake Decorating Contest and Auction, at main stage, call 815-257-2172 to pre-register

5 to 8 p.m.: Toluca Food Pantry Donations, at Memorial Circle

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

6 to 9 p.m.: Bingo at American Legion Hall, 115 W. Santa Fe. Ave.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Skazz Band at Memorial Circle

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Hillbilly High-Rise, at beer tent

Sunday, Sept. 4

8 a.m. to noon: Pancake and sausage breakfast, American Legion Hall, 115 W. Santa Fe. Ave.

8 a.m. to noon: Farmers market, outside the American Legion Hall

8:30 to 11:25 a.m.: Women’s sign-in for bocce tournament

8:30 to 11:55 a.m.: Men’s sign-in for bocce tournament

8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.: 13 and younger sign-in for bocce tournament

11:30 a.m.: Women’s bocce tournament begins

Noon: Men’s bocce tournament begins

12:15 p.m.: 13-and-younger bocce tournament begins

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food trucks in food tent

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Fieldcrest schools “stuff a bus,” donations for school supplies for the district, corner of Main and Santa Fe streets

Noon to 1 a.m.: Beer tent open, cover charge begins at 7 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m.: Acoustic entertainment in beer tent featuring Dan Blanchette

2 to 5 p.m.: Toluca Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Fieldcrest Dental. Sign-up at Memorial Circle.

3 to 9 p.m.: Bingo at American Legion Hall, 115 W. Santa Fe. Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Airbrush tattoo by Joe Richard, at Country Companies office, 105 S. Main St. Donations go to Toluca library.

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival opens

5 to 8 p.m.: Toluca Food Pantry donations, at Memorial Circle

5:30 p.m.: Miss Sara’s Shining Stars Tumbling Studio recital, at Memorial Circle

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Marshall/Putnam/Stark Show Choir, at Memorial Circle

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Broken Mojo at beer tent

Monday, Sept. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft vendor show, American Legion Hall, 115 W. Santa Fe. Ave.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food trucks in the food tent

Noon to 5 p.m.: Carnival opens

2 p.m.: Grand parade, “Toluca Labor Day Memories”

3 to 7 p.m.: Beer tent open, no cover

5 p.m.: Toluca Labor Day Drawdown at food tent

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Marshall County Ambulance Fundraising Drawing, beer tent.