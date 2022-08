The September program of the La Salle County Genealogy Guild will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the guild headquarters, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

The speaker will be Jenny Warner. Learn how to effectively research ancestors using various online resources, books and records. There are multiple roadblocks to researching Pennsylvania ancestors.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served, however, research will not be allowed during the program.