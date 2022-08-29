Seneca American Legion hosts Sept. 11 breakfast

The Seneca American Legion will be hosting its annual outdoor Breakfast in the Park from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Crotty Park.

The event will be conducted rain or shine. Menu items will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, homemade pastries, juice, coffee and milk.

Adult breakfast is $7, children (10 and younger) is $3.

Breakfast in the Park will be served under the shelter at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca. Guests also will be able to view the LST Memorial honoring World War II shipyard workers and LST veterans.

In addition to breakfast, the post will be selling and taking orders for high-quality U.S. flags in all sizes.

A gun raffle will be conducted at the conclusion of this year’s breakfast. Tickets are available from all post members and will be sold at the event.

Breakfast proceeds are used to help support Kasal Post 457′s yearly commitments to the community. Projects include local student college scholarships, Seneca High School student participation at boys/girls state, decorating veteran gravesites (at three cemeteries), donations to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, gravesite honors for military veterans, maintenance of Seneca’s memorial wall, donations to the Seneca Food Pantry, along with other community/veterans projects.

For additional information about the breakfast, future projects or membership, contact James Olson at 815-357-6632 or kendraolson2004@yahoo.com