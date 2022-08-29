No injuries in South Streator structure fire

Reading firefighters were able to control a fire in less than 5 minutes Sunday at a large building on the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in South Streator, limiting the damage to the structure.

The Reading Fire Department received the call at 4:26 p.m. Sunday and were assisted by Cornell and Long Point firefighters.

Firefighters arrived on scene in about 7 minutes, noticing flames from an overhead door. Firefighters made entry and knocked down the fire.

About 15 firefighters responded to the fire. All departments were cleared the scene at 5:26 pm with no injuries reported. AMT, Vermilion Valley Regional Communications Joint Authority (V-Com) and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.