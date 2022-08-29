Chicago man identified as skydiving victim near Ottawa

A 38-year-old Chicago man was identified as the victim of a skydiving accident Saturday at Skydive Chicago, just outside of Ottawa.

Brenton Watkajtys was found dead near the airport at about 12:23 p.m. Saturday, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was not related to last week’s world record attempt at Skydive Chicago.

No further details have been released. The incident is under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.