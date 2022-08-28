Skydiver found dead after accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, accident not related to recent record attempt

A skydiver died Saturday afternoon following an accident near Skydive Chicago, just outside of Ottawa. The accident is not related to a recent record attempt at Skydive Chicago.

A skydiver was found dead in a cornfield near the airport at about 12:23 p.m. Saturday, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the skydiver has not been released, pending notification of their family. The investigation is being handled by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further details will be released at a later time, the sheriff’s office said.