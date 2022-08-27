La Salle County police reports

Matthew R. Eddy, 57, of Mendota was charged with driving while suspended at 10:40 p.m. Friday at Monroe and Main streets, Mendota police said.

Roynell D. Johnson, 43, of Peru was charged with domestic battery at 12:44 a.m. Friday in his residence, Peru police said.

Felipe Mendez Hernandez, 32, of Seattle, Washington was charged with no valid driver’s license and failure to signal at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on Route 251 at 38th Street, Peru police said.

Madison L. Bauer, 21, of La Salle was charged with retail theft at 2:14 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, Peru police said.

Berenna L. Donovan, 24, of Peru was charged with dog running at large at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Herbert Street, Peru police said.

Joseph I. Bretando, 22, of Spring Valley and Raylene D. Vargas, 21, of Spring Valley were charged with retail theft at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.

Gabriel L. Julian, 19, of Spring Valley was charged with driver possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle and no seat belt at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth and Schuyler streets, Peru police said.

Jan R. Toberman, 61, of Princeton was charged with driving while revoked and no insurance at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday at Terrace Drive and Plank Road, Peru police said.

Sam Alkassab, 65, of Vicksburg, Mississippi was charged with retail theft at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.

Jason M. Ruppert, 43, of Ladd was charged with DUI and DUI with a blood-alcohol content above .08 at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at Sapp Bros., Peru police said.

Jose M. Rodriguez Roman, 33, of Peru was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and no headlights when required at 9:05 p.m. Monday at 10th and Peoria streets, Peru police said.

Anthony J. Cielenski, 27, of Peru was charged with a city ordinance violation for property maintenance at 9:39 a.m. Monday at his residence, Peru police said.