Cadillac Groove played in front of about 350 people Friday at Heritage Park in Streator for the final concert of the Jammin at the Clock summer series.

Organizers Cinda Bond and Toni Pettit believe it may be the largest crowd yet since the concert series started in 2016.

Monroe Street alongside Heritage Park in Streator was for dancers during the final Jammin' at the Clock concert of the summer Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)