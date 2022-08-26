August 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Streator High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion Oct. 15

Reservations must be made by Sept. 23

By Shaw Local News Network

Streator High School

Streator High School’s Class of 1972 50th reunion is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave.

A DJ, food, cash bar and champagne toast in memory of all classmates lost will be part of the event.

The cost is $45 per person. Make checks payable to Sandy Scott-Johnson, 3965 E. 3200 N. Rd Streator, IL 61364. Your check is your reservation. The deadline to send a reservation is Friday, Sept. 23.

Tickets for Friday’s football game can be purchased at the gate. 

Streator High School is offering a tour of the building 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, for all to see the changes and updates made since the class attended. It is expected to take about an hour.

For further information, contact Sandy at 815-674-0815 or Ada at 815-257-8441.