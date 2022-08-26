Streator High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion Oct. 15

Streator High School’s Class of 1972 50th reunion is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave.

A DJ, food, cash bar and champagne toast in memory of all classmates lost will be part of the event.

The cost is $45 per person. Make checks payable to Sandy Scott-Johnson, 3965 E. 3200 N. Rd Streator, IL 61364. Your check is your reservation. The deadline to send a reservation is Friday, Sept. 23.

Tickets for Friday’s football game can be purchased at the gate.

Streator High School is offering a tour of the building 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, for all to see the changes and updates made since the class attended. It is expected to take about an hour.

For further information, contact Sandy at 815-674-0815 or Ada at 815-257-8441.