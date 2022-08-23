Corner 230 is closing in downtown Ottawa

After 12 years in downtown Ottawa, Corner 230 is closing.

The last day for the business at 228-230 W. Madison St. is Friday, Sept. 30.

“I appreciate all your patronage and continued support over the last 12 years,” owner Jessica Sellett wrote on the C230 Facebook page. “Many of our customers and employees have become family and friends. C230 will greatly miss each and every one of you.”

Sellett encouraged customers to enjoy their patio, food and drinks over the last five weeks of business.

Sellett extended a thank you to her chef, Armando, whom she said has been her side throughout the years and to the late David Rabideau, who owned the building, “for giving me a dream that was never a reality until you.”

In January, the restaurant owner announced plans for a new location and concept. The post announcing the closure didn’t indicate if those plans were still in the works.