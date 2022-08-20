Streator Post Office to sell Pony Car stamps ahead of Cruise Night

The Streator Post Office, 221 E. Hickory St., will be selling Pony Car stamps ahead of Streator’s Cruise Night.

The United State Postal Service will issue Thursday, Aug. 25, the Pony Cars Stamps in five designs, in a pane of 20 stamps. The Pony Cars commemorative pane of 20 stamps may not be split and the stamps may not be sold individually.

In the past six decades, fast and fun pony cars have become a uniquely American obsession. With bold colors and dramatic lighting, this pane of 20 stamps captures the energy and mystique of five iconic U.S. automobiles: 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT and 1969 AMC Javelin SST. Using photographs as a reference, the artist painted in oil on panels. Zack Bryant designed the stamps with original art by Tom Fritz.

“I was so excited when I saw these commemorative stamps will be issued before Streator’s Cruise Night,” said Streator Postmaster Kim Donner. “I love tying stamps with community events in Streator.”

In the past, Donner has led efforts to sell New Horizons spacecraft stamps in honor of Streator native and Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh, as well as issued postmarks honoring Tombaugh and celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary with designs made from residents.

The Streator post office will have a table set up during Cruise Night in front of the post office from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to sell these commemorative stamps. Only cash or check can be accepted. There is a limited supply to sell.