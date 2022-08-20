La Salle County returns to medium risk for COVID-19

After a week of being at high risk for COVID-19, La Salle County has returned to medium risk status, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 219.01 per 100,000 (down 11 from a week ago), 11 new hospital admissions (9.9 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (down two admissions from a week ago) and 3.1% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up 0.6% from a week ago).

La Salle County had been at medium risk three of the four previous weeks. In areas where the community level is medium the CDC strongly recommends those individuals at highest risk or who have high risk persons in their household should consider wearing masks in indoor public places.

There have been 226 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 12. Making up the new cases are eight boys younger than 13, six girls younger than 13, five teenage boys, 11 teenage girls, 12 men in their 20s, 22 women in their 20s, eight men in their 30s, 25 women in their 30s, seven men in their 40s, 18 women in their 40s, 16 men in their 50s, 17 women in their 50s, 11 men in their 60s, 16 women in their 60s, 15 men in their 70s, 11 women in their 70s, nine men in their 80s, seven women in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.

There have been 259 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases removed from quarantine since Aug. 12.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

About 58.54% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.03% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,495 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit www.vaccines.gov.